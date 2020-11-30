Global  
 

Sir Philip Green's Arcadia empire has collapsed, leaving 13,000 jobs hanging in the balance in the run-up to Xmas.


Topshop, Burton and Dorothy Perkins owner Arcadia goes into administration, with 13,000 jobs at risk
Arcadia will honour Black Friday purchases for brands including Topshop

Arcadia will honour Black Friday purchases for brands including Topshop Thousands of staff face uncertainty at 444 UK stores after Arcadia went into administration on...
Topshop owner Arcadia falls into administration, putting more than 13,000 jobs at risk. It's the UK's biggest corporate casualty of the COVID-19 crisis so far.

Philip Green's Arcadia has not announced any redundancies. Administrators Deloitte is seeking buyers...
British tycoon Philip Green's Arcadia fashion group has collapsed into administration. Thirteen thousand jobs are now at risk in what is the UK's biggest corporate failure of the global health crisis...

Deloitte has been appointed as the administrators for fashion retail group Arcadia, which is behind brands including Topshop, Burton, Dorothy Perkins, Miss Selfridge, Evans and Wallis. Report by..

Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia Group has gone into administration, putting 13,000jobs at risk.

