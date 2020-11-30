Arcadia goes into administration
Arcadia goes into administration
Sir Philip Green's Arcadia empire has collapsed, leaving 13,000 jobs hanging in the balance in the run-up to Xmas.
Arcadia retail group collapses into administration British tycoon Philip Green's Arcadia fashion group has collapsed into administration. Thirteen thousand jobs are now at risk in what is the UK's biggest corporate failure of the global health crisis... Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:20 Published 3 days ago
Fashion retailer Arcadia enters administration Deloitte has been appointed as the administrators for fashion retail group Arcadia, which is behind brands including Topshop, Burton, Dorothy Perkins, Miss Selfridge, Evans and Wallis.
Report by.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:21 Published 4 days ago