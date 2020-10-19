Global  
 

Government ruling out Finucane inquiry ‘is another insult added to deep injury’

Government ruling out Finucane inquiry ‘is another insult added to deep injury’

The UK Government has sought to suppress the truth over Pat Finucane’s murder,his family said.

Ministers have not categorically ruled out holding a publicinquiry but want to await the outcome of other proceedings before taking theirnext step.


Pat Finucane: No public inquiry into Belfast lawyer's murder

 Government decides against public inquiry at this time into collusion in murder of Pat Finucane in Belfast.
BBC News

