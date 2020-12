Feisty foxes cheer up lonely guy in quarantine Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:42s - Published 2 weeks ago Feisty foxes cheer up lonely guy in quarantine This guy's pandemic pod is a family of foxes. See how Simon Everett, 48, has befriended a mother fox and her five kits by setting out food in his backyard in Bournemouth, UK — and even feeding the wild animals through his bedroom window. 0

