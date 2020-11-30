Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:44s - Published 2 weeks ago

BTS' 'Life Goes On' Debuts at Historic No. 1 on 'Billboard' Hot 100

BTS' 'Life Goes On' Debuts at Historic No.

1 on 'Billboard' Hot 100.

The song is the K-pop group's third No.

1 on the chart in three months.

The other two songs were "Dynamite" and "Savage Love.".

No group since The Beatles has landed three No.

1 songs that quickly.

"Life Goes On" is also the chart's first No.

1 in history to be sung mostly in Korean.

The only other artist to snag three No.

1 hits on the chart so far in 2020 is Ariana Grande.

"Stuck With U," "Rain on Me" and "Positions" secured her title.