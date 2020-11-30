BTS' 'Life Goes On' Debuts at Historic No. 1 on 'Billboard' Hot 100
BTS' 'Life Goes On' Debuts at Historic No. 1 on 'Billboard' Hot 100
BTS' 'Life Goes On' Debuts at Historic No.
1 on 'Billboard' Hot 100.
The song is the K-pop group's third No.
1 on the chart in three months.
The other two songs were "Dynamite" and "Savage Love.".
No group since The Beatles has landed three No.
1 songs that quickly.
.
"Life Goes On" is also the chart's first No.
1 in history to be sung mostly in Korean.
.
The only other artist to snag three No.
1 hits on the chart so far in 2020 is Ariana Grande.
"Stuck With U," "Rain on Me" and "Positions" secured her title.