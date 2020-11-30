Managing Vaccine Expectations

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 5 minutes ago

The news about two covid-19 vaccines has been absolutely remarkable

The news about two covid?

"*19 vaccines has been absolutely remarkable.

First pfizer's phase three clinical trials revealed its vaccine was more than 90 percent effective.

Now moderna's candidate has proven to be 100?

"*percent effective against severe disease.

Kimt news 3's george mallet joins us after talking to a clinician who treats covid?

"*19 patients everyday.

And that clinician, katy, is dr. brian mcdonough who is in charge of family medicine at st.

Francis hospital in wilmington delaware?

"*?

"*?

" also the chief medical contributor for cbs radio.

But, i don't want to bury the lead.

I want to point out the great thing about the new moderna candidate is it doesn't have to be kept in some deep freeze environment?

"*?

"*?

"*?

"* i to be refrigerated.

Still?

"*?*- the good doctor does have concerns about the next steps.

The news about coronavirus vaccines has been nothing short of stunning.

Today, moderna announced the final results of its efficacy trial.

Only 11 people who received two doses of the vaccine developed covid?

"*19 symptoms after being infected with the pandemic coronavirus.

Cbs radio medical contributor doctor brian mcdonough is largely upbeat about that news.

I'm a big fan of the vaccine.

It's our way out of this pandemic.

But, we need to manage expectations.

The good news, though, is tempered by the fact that the vaccine requires two doses.

The good doctor fears what will happen if people don't get that second shot.

If you get the first shot and think you are done, and think you can take off your mask and think you can go out in the community, you'll very likely get covid and very likely get symptoms. they may not be as bad as if you were never vaccinated, but they're still not gonna be great.

And mcdonough's concerns extend to the social media and public relations firestorm that would likely follow if people fail to get shot number two.

If people do that, they're obviously going to get on social media and say this vaccine's horrible, it causes these mcdonough points out that we probably need roughly 70 percent of the population to receive a coronavirus vaccine to achieve what is known as herd immunity.

Distrust, skepticism, so?

"* called anti*- vaxxers could all lead to fewer people getting vaccinated.

And then the remarkable scientific achievements we are realizing here and now?

"*?

"*?

"*?

"* for naught.

George mentioned that the moderna vaccine doesn't need to be stored in sub zero temperatures.

That contrasts with the pfizer vaccine which must be stored at negative seventy degrees celcius.

Still, pfizer is expected to revise that storage requirement.

Scientists say they are simply being very