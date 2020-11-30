Farming Simulator has a thriving competitive esports scene Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:51s - Published 3 minutes ago Farming Simulator has a thriving competitive esports scene Farming Simulator is a long-running series from Giants Software that comprehensively recreates actual farming.From harvesting crops to breeding livestock, it’s a game that’s both recreational and educational.And it even has a thriving esports scene.Akshon Esports released a video on the Farming Simulator League, the competitive branch of Farming Simulator which features seasonal tournaments and prize money.The league has attracted various agricultural sponsors including John Deere and Corteva Agriscience.The format of competitive Farming Simulator games contains elements that are familiar to fans of any esports scene.Farming Simulator’s pro scene is mostly centered in Europe, as reflected by the league’s prize money, which is given in euros.In the league’s most recent season, Team Trelleborg won first place and took home 28,000 euros (or 33,390 dollars) 0

