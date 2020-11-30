Study Finds Systemic Inequalities During Pandemic

Video Credit: KIMT - Published on November 30, 2020

Data from the CDC says blacks and Latinos are two and a half times more likely to get the virus than white people.

A new study from Northeastern University finds systemic inequality means more Black and Hispanic people will become ill from covid-19.

Kimt news three's mary peters joins us live in rochester... outside the diversity council ... mary ?

"* what are they seeing locally?

To get the virus and to struggle getting help.

This is what the diversity councilc's executive director has to say.

We absolutely do see the disparities in rochester, in terms of understanding when to test, where to test, understanding the importance of social distancing sabel tells me that some people are getting information from their home countries ?

"* about the virus instead of here locally ?

"* in rochester... she said translators aren't available for every lanaguge.

Sabol believes olmsted county has done a good job of making information available to people where they are.

That includes school districts and workplaces.