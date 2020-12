Public School Parents, Teachers React To Mayor De Blasio's Reopening Plan: 'Shocked Me Completely' CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:20s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:20s - Published Public School Parents, Teachers React To Mayor De Blasio's Reopening Plan: 'Shocked Me Completely' It's another change of plans for New York City public schools. Mayor Bill de Blasio said students will return to the classroom in phases, and many city schools could welcome thousands of students back in just one week. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources New York City Public School Parents, Teachers React To Phased Reopening Plan: β€˜Are We Ready?’ Mayor Bill de Blasio insists schools are safe, and says the most recent positivity rate in schools is...

CBS 2 - Published 11 hours ago