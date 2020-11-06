Holiday Budget advice
10 today is cyber monday ?
"* and you might have your laptop on the coffee table right now buying some omaha steaks or $20 neckties.
But before you go hog wild with your gold mastercard?
"* th things to keep in mind.
Kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live in downtown mason city with some news you can use.
Alex?
George ?
"* i have been making a list of what everyone in my family is asking for this christmas.
And i've been making progress on the list.
But there are some things that i need to know to be a smart shopper.
I spoke with dave jarvill ?
"* who is a certified financial planner with first security bank.
He has some information shoppers need to know.
He advises everyone to make a plan before we "make a budget, write it down, and go through and say ok, this is the kind of money i got, this is what i can spend for each person.'
Then go in and be disciplined with it."
For those who might want to utilize a cash advance business to help cover costs?
*- jarvill advises against doing so ?
"* as they can charge you a high amount of interest.
Live in mason thank you alex.
If shopping online ?
"* jarvill advises to check the store's return policy ?
"* as covid may have made it harder to return items.///