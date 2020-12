Two stars booted off I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:00s - Published Two stars booted off I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Coronation Street star Beverley Callard and BBC journalist Victoria Derbyshirehave been booted off I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Following a doublevote-off. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend