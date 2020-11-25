Global  
 

Best Nov. for S&P 500, best Dow month since '87

Best Nov. for S&P 500, best Dow month since '87

Best Nov. for S&P 500, best Dow month since '87

It was a banner month for global stocks, powered in part by the biggest November gain for the S&P 500 in history and the strongest monthly performance for the Dow since 1987.

S& P 500, Nasdaq stock indexes close at record highs

 NEW YORK -- The S&P 500 rose to a record high Friday as investors continue to look forward to the distribution of a covid-19 vaccine and relief for the global..
Dow, S&P pull back from record highs [Video]

Dow, S&P pull back from record highs

The S&P 500 and Dow closed lower Wednesday as mounting U.S. layoffs in the wake of new lockdowns to contain surging COVID-19 infections dampened investor risk appetite. Fred Katayama reports.

Slack Spikes 32%, Reports Of Takeover By Salesforce [Video]

Slack Spikes 32%, Reports Of Takeover By Salesforce

Slack rocketed as much as 32% higher on Wednesday after Dow Jones reported Salesforce.com is in talks to acquire the workspace-communications company. Such a deal would likely value Slack at more than the $17 billion market cap it held before shares jumped. There's no guarantee the talks will lead to a takeover, and Salesforce could target another company for an acquisition, sources familiar with the matter told Dow Jones.

Slowing labor market recovery weighs on stocks [Video]

Slowing labor market recovery weighs on stocks

The S&P 500 and the Dow retreated Wednesday as a surprise rise in weekly jobless claims added to signs the recovery of the labor market was stalling amid a surge in COVID-19 infections. Fred Katayama reports.

S&P 500 Ends The Week On Record Highs [Video]

S&P 500 Ends The Week On Record Highs

On Friday, US stocks made gains as hopes for a peaceful transition to the Biden administration offset concerns about soaring COVID-19 cases. Business Insider reports S&P 500 closed at a record high. On Thursday Pres. Donald Trump said he'd hand over power when the Electoral College certifies President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election. The US reported 125,082 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. That brought the seven-day average to 163,831, according to the COVID Tracking Project. Deaths topped 254,000, and hospitalizations jumped above 90,000. The stock market's "fear gauge" fell as low as 19.51 on Friday, dropping amid low trading volumes to its lowest level since the pandemic began.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:42Published