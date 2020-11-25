Best Nov. for S&P 500, best Dow month since '87

Slack rocketed as much as 32% higher on Wednesday after Dow Jones reported Salesforce.com is in talks to acquire the workspace-communications company. Such a deal would likely value Slack at more than the $17 billion market cap it held before shares jumped. There's no guarantee the talks will lead to a takeover, and Salesforce could target another company for an acquisition, sources familiar with the matter told Dow Jones.
The S&P 500 and the Dow retreated Wednesday as a surprise rise in weekly jobless claims added to signs the recovery of the labor market was stalling amid a surge in COVID-19 infections. Fred Katayama reports.
On Friday, US stocks made gains as hopes for a peaceful transition to the Biden administration offset concerns about soaring COVID-19 cases. Business Insider reports S&P 500 closed at a record high. On Thursday Pres. Donald Trump said he'd hand over power when the Electoral College certifies President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election. The US reported 125,082 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. That brought the seven-day average to 163,831, according to the COVID Tracking Project. Deaths topped 254,000, and hospitalizations jumped above 90,000. The stock market's "fear gauge" fell as low as 19.51 on Friday, dropping amid low trading volumes to its lowest level since the pandemic began.