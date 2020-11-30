Social activist Sheetal Amte allegedly dies by suicide

Sheetal Amte a social activist and the granddaughter of Baba Amte, allegedly died by suicide at Anandwan in Chandrapur on November 30.

Police are probing the incident.

On her death, Chandrapur SP Arvind Salve said, "Dead body of Sheetal Amte has been sent to Chandrapur for post-mortem, special team along with forensic experts are investigating, reason behind the death will be cleared after the post-mortem report." Reason behind the suicide is being ascertained.