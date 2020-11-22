Mississippi Department of Health reports 1,485 new COVID-19 cases and one new death

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 2 minutes ago

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,485 new COVID-19 cases and one new death across the state.

4 p-m.- - the mississippi state departmen- of health reported- 1,485 new coronavirus cases and- 1 new death across the- state - the statewide total stands at - 153,270 confirmed cases and - 3,807 - - - - deaths.

- lets take a look at the cases b- county in our area.

- hancock county has 1,236 cases- and still 40 deaths.- harrison county is now at 7,244- - - - total cases and still111 deaths- jackson county has 6,521 cases,- and still 124 deaths.

- stone county has 800 cases and- - - - still 15 deaths.

George county- has 1,264 cases and still 25- deaths.

- pearl river county stands at- 1,541 total cases and still 68- deaths.