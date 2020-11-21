Coronavirus Vaccine Race

Global  
 

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 06:51s - Published
CBSN Bay Area's Len Kiese talks to Stanford Health Care's Dr. Neha Narula on the latest on the coronavirus vaccine and when it could possibly be administered.


