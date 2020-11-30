George Clooney Goes With The Flowbee For His DIY Haircuts

Who knew silver screen heartthrob George Clooney was the haircare equivalent of a doomsday prepper?

According to CNN, celebrities have adapted to the pandemic in a variety of ways, from recording albums in their living rooms to baking sourdough bread.

But according to CNN, Clooney, apparently, was lightyears ahead of his starry pals for months of lockdowns and Zoom meetings.

He revealed he's been cutting his own hair for the past 25 years with a 1980s-era contraption that attaches to a vacuum cleaner, called a Flowbee.

In a recent interview, Clooney explained his hair was 'like straw' and so was easy to cut.

He then imitated the noise the machine makes as it hoovers up his million-dollar locks.