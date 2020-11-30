Jennifer Lawrence's Family Farm in Kentucky Burns Down in a 'Horrible Fire'
"We are deeply thankful that no people or animals were hurt," the farm shared
Jennifer Lawrence's family devastated as summer camp barn burns downJennifer Lawrence's family have been left devastated after a barn where they house summer camps burned down on their farm in Kentucky over the weekend.
