Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Be kind this Christmas, say shop workers after spike in abuse during pandemic

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Be kind this Christmas, say shop workers after spike in abuse during pandemic

Be kind this Christmas, say shop workers after spike in abuse during pandemic

Shop workers have told their stories of being abused and assaulted in a newvideo as part of this week’s KeepingChristmasKind campaign.

Shop workers whofaced abuse and threats even as they worked on the front line during thepandemic have a simple plea: “Be kind to us this Christmas.” Sammie, 32, hasworked for the Co-op for 13 years and says violence and anti-social behaviourhave spiked during the year of Covid-19.

She told the PA news agency: “Someshoppers seem to blame us, the shop worker, and take it out on us if they haveto follow Government guidance and social distance.

“We never know when theyare going to lash out at us – and it takes a mental toll on us.

It impactsyour home-life and mental well-being.”


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Zoom sales up fourfold, but investors debate post-Covid success

 Zoom's videoconferencing service remains a fixture in pandemic life, but its breakneck growth is showing signs of tapering off as investors debate whether the..
New Zealand Herald

COVID-19 will kill off thousands of top brands, expert says

 Business guru Scott Galloway says thousands of retailers will disappear, but some workers will see more opportunity.
CBS News

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State of the United States of America

Congressman Matt Cartwright on winning as a Democrat in Trump territory

 Pennsylvania Congressman Matt Cartwright is one of only a handful of Democrats who held onto House seats in districts that voted for President Trump. He was just..
CBS News

Pennsylvania Supreme Court rejects GOP lawsuit seeking to overturn election results

 Pennsylvania's highest court has rejected a lawsuit filed by Republicans attempting to thwart President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state. CBS News 2020..
CBS News

Trump continues to claim election fraud despite lack of evidence

 President Trump is still baselessly claiming election fraud occurred and signaling he may never concede. On Saturday, Pennsylvania's Supreme Court threw out..
CBS News

Key question in Bill Cosby appeal: Does defendant's past matter?

 In 2016, as Bill Cosby's legal team prepared for trial in his stunning sexual assault case in Pennsylvania, the state Supreme Court quietly heard a death row..
New Zealand Herald