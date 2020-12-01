Albert Lea residents seek shelter after evacuation due to shooting

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 5 minutes ago

Residents of an Albert Lea apartment complex seek shelter after evacuation due to shooting.

Nearly 120 residents of the shady oaks apartment complex in albert lea were forced to evacuate the complex during an active shooter incident early sunday morning following the ambush of a law officer.

Kimt news 3's maleeha kamal has more on where the residents went.

I'm at the united methodist church in albert lea.

This space was turn into a home away from home for those that had to evucate.

As the gunman fired shot after shot.... residents were slipped out of the building and taken by bus to united methodist church for shelter.

This location was chosen by the freeborn county emergency management team long before sundays event.

Pastor john mitchem says residents were met with resources to help them cope.

"we made sure that their basic needs were taken care of if that was medicine, food or clothing.

But we were also able to use the place for briefings.

There was three different briefings throughout the day , kurt frietag the sheriff, jd carlson director of public service, rich hall with the emergency management agency and others that would come in and answer their quesitions for them."

Mitchem says law enforcement really helped out yesterday and they would like to encourage the public to help them write cards to law enforcement mitchem also serves as the chaplin for albert lea law enforcement.

Prior to this he served as a youth pastor for victims of the columbine