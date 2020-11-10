EndZone Top 5 Plays

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 5 days ago

Due to covid-19 protocols.

Another great week of high school football playoffs in the books..

Let's check out the top 5 plays from the week number five let's head to west number five let's head to west alabama... pickens county at berry... adonta warner gets the give... makes a few cutbacks and scores from 41 yards out to get the tornadoes the lead... they won and will take on linden in the championship game number four let's head out to noxubee county... bobby shanklin for the tigers near the goal line... gets the handoff and check out the hurdle... noxubee county won bit and will play magee in the state title game number three our game of the week..

East union and calhoun city... the wildcats were up 8-0 and on the ensuing kickoff hayden roberts takes matters into his own hands on the return... finds his spot and turns on the jets from 80 yards out... calhoun city got the last laugh... advancing to take on taylorsville in the state title game number two let's head back out to noxubee county... chrishard rupert chucks one deep... to bobby shanklin... he head three touchdowns in the first half and makes the top 5 twice... he certainly has player of the week potential number one zae davis for biggersville takes it 80 yards to the house... huge play for the lions... they blank nanih waiya 26 nothing to move on to take on