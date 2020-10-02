Road Safety During Cold Conditions

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 4 minutes ago

With the snow and cold temperatures -- come dangerous driving conditions.

You're taking a live look at some of the major roads across north alabama as people drive home from work tonight.

Max.... guys, flakes have been falling all day here in jackson county -- conditions still aren't too bad yet...but that doesn't mean it's too early to prepare... earlier today paul smith -- jackson county's ema director -- said higher elevations are generally where the conditions are the worst -- but there were no reports of bad road conditions today....still, he encouraged drivers to take it slow and use common sense...over at russ's auto and tire service -- owner winfred russell said the most important things for drivers to monitor this time of year are tire pressure and tread level -- but also emphasized the importance of routine maintenance to keep tabs on things like fluid levels... "so that when the family is making that journey, whether it's on a vacation, whether its to the doctor, grocery store, we want that car to be as safe as it can possibly be out there."

And while we aren't at this point yet -- ema director paul smith said area drivers should consider staying off the roads if conditions get bad enough -- but as i mentioned before we're not seeing anything to close to that level at the moment.

The "max luther community center" will open as an emergency warming center tomorrow beginning at 3 p-m.

The city of huntsville will provide free shuttle rides to the center.

