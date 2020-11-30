Cyber Monday Helping Local Businesses

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 5 minutes ago

A lot of shoppers are taking advantage of Cyber Monday deals today, though big-box stores and websites aren't the only ones offering to save you money.

Waay 31's grace campbell spoke with a huntsville business owner..

He's is encouraging people to shop local - even online.

Refuge boutique is an online store, and like many others offers discounts for cyber monday.

The store's owner, jess smith, told me shopping locally has a huge impact on people like her.

Pkg: jess smith, refuge boutique owner: "shopping local, any store not just mine, is supporting someone's dream, like this is like what keeps us going," refuge boutique opened in 20-20 and since its launch day, smith has been active on the boutique's social media.

She says this makes her boutique more personal to customers than department stores.

Jess smith: i'm so excited to do it and you're talking to me.

Like, macy's you don't know who you're talking to, it could be, there's no telling how many people work for them, so you're talking to me, a small business owner."

The boutique's social media accounts receive a lot of questions about sizing and smith says another reason to shop locally is because the stores show regular people with all different body types.

"i can like talk and be like, 'i wear this size and i'm this tall' because there's so many models online that are six foot three and you're like, 'i don't know anyone that's six foot three'" look live out: not shot smith said black friday shopping was a success, but she's not yet sure how cyber monday will go.

In huntsville, grace campbell, waay 31 news.

The owner told us she felt opening an online boutique during the pandemic was a perfect time... that's because not as many