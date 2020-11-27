WCBI News at Six 11/30/2020

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 4 minutes ago

New beginnings come to an end for a monroe county man this past weekend.

He was supposed to start a new job today... instead his family is planning a funeral.

Wcbi's stephen pimpo brings us the story... joey... there was a small memorial near where sergio james was shot and killed this past weekend.

About 25 yards away there's a mobile home covered in bullet holes.

Both reminders of a violent scene that took the life of a father of four... aberdeen police aberdeen police identified 20-year- old amari johnson as a person of interest in the shooting.

Popolice chief henry randle tells wcbi that a red car johnson was seen driving has been recovered.

However, johnson has not been found.

He's considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where he is... call aberdeen police.

Stinger wcbi continuing coverage stinger covid-19 cases continue to soar above the one thousand mark in mississippi.

The state department of health is reporting one thousand 485 new cases today and one death.

More than 128 thousand mississippians are presumed recovered from the virus.

This means there are 20 thousand 717 presumed active cases in the state.

In our area, lee county has the most new cases with 66.

Lafayette county has 52.

Lowndes is reporting 34.

Monroe and oktibbeha both have 29 new cases.

Off top mississippi passes another pandemic milestone... today... setting the record for the most confirmed covid-19 patients in mississippi hospitals.

State health officer dr. thomas says there are one thousand eight people that are confirmed to have the virus in hospitals throughout the state.

There are another 107 patients that are suspected of having covid-19.

Dobbs says this new hospitalization surge is before an anticipated increase after the thanksgiving holiday.

He tweeted... quote... this is truly serious.

Protect yourselves and your family now.

End quote.

The most recent numbers on the health department's website shows a limited number of i.c.u.

Beds available in the golden triangle.

Statewide... the number is only 149.

Obviously... not all i.c.u.

Beds are being occupied by covid patients.

Chickasaw county supervisors select a new ambulance service for the county.

"shoals priority baptist ambulance service" was recently selected at a board meeting.

Caremed ambulance services previously provided ambulance service for the county.

The contract with "shoals priority baptist ambulance service" will be for a five years and will cost 120 thousand dollars.

Shoals is provided through baptist.

One ambulance will be in houston, while a second will be in okolona.

Six people died on mississippi highways over the thanksgiving holiday travel period.

The mississippi highway patrol says it wrote more than 59 hundred tickets over the holiday.

115 people were arrested for dui.

There were 246 accidents across the state investigated by state troopers.

Fatal crashes were reported in marion, hancock, lauderdale, and covington counties.

Mhp says there was heavy traffic on state highways and troopers anticipate more as we approach christmas.

First look stinger first look summary: meteorological winter begins tuesday and it will certainly feel like it, even with lots of sunshine.

Below normal air is going to stick around for the rest of the work week and upcoming weekend.

The next chance of rain will come thursday.

Monday night: clearings skies with falling temperatures.

Cold lows in the mid to low 20s.

Winds wnw 3-8 mph.

Wind chill values in the 20s all night long.

Bundle up!

Tuesday: mostly sunny and chilly.

Highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

Westerly winds 5- 10 mph.

Tuesday night: mainly clear and cold.

Lows in the mid 20s.

Calm wind.

Wednesday: mostly sunny in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon.

Highs in the low to mid 50s.

While they say take care of your three p's, - people, pets, and pipes - make sure your taking care of your four t's, your tires.

During the winter your tire pressure light may be going off a little more than usual.

The air that is inside the tires begins to condense taking up less space when it is cold outside.

It is not safe to drive while your tire pressure light is on.

But there's something you can do to prevent it from happening so often.

"well when the tire light comes on in the cold weather, your door plate card tells you what psi its supposed to be at.

So if it says thirty- five normally in the cold weather seasons we try to put a little more in it like thirty-six or thirty-seven because when it drops past what the door plate card says the light comes on.

So in the colder weathers we try to put a little more air in them for the fluctuation.

A recommendation would be to check your tire pressure once or twice a month, especially when temperatures drop.

A boil water notice to tell you about tonight.

Customers of the shuqualak-butler water association should boil their water for at least one minute before using it.

A break in a water line caused the problem.

Custormers should boil water until further notice.

He's served as mayor of columbus and now wants to use his skills in starkville as an alderman.

Jeffrey rupp has declared plans to run for the ward 3 seat.

Current alderman david little announced last week he will not seek re-election.

Rupp will run as a republican and wants to focus on lowering taxes and streamlining the process of doing business in the city.

He says his current position has given him insight into the importance of enhancing the relationship between the city and the university.

I work in the entrepreneurial center at mississippi state and we've been working with the city for a couple of years now and i've seen the growth.

And that's a testament to the leadership team.

My alderman is not running for re- election, so i thought it would be a good time to throw my hat in the ring to see if i can use my past experience to help continue making starkville a great place to work and got to school and raise a family.

Rupp served as mayor of columbus from 2001 to 2006.

He also worked for many years here at wcbi-tv.

Intro some chickasaw county voters recently made history... and so did the woman that won the election.

Wcbi's allie martin tells us about this future county supervisor that has a plan and is breaking barriers.

Margaret futral is the first female elected to the chickasaw county board of supervisors and the first republican in years.

She has a list of goals as she prepares to take office.

Futral is a familiar face at the chickasaw county courthouse in houston.

She is visiting with employees of the tax assessor's office, who are temporarily relocated to the hallway because water from a leaking roof has damaged the floor.

"it was an old building, it was leaking and flooring in tax assessor's office had to be removed and rebuilt, there's other things wrong with the courthouse but we have filed for a grant and hopefully we will get it."

Renovating the houston courthouse, built in the early 1900s, is one of the top priorities for the retired educator.

Futral, who started attending supervisor meetings four years ago, also wants better roads throughout the county and says healthcare is another big need for area residents.

She has been active in the republican party, co-chairing delbert hosemann's campaign for lieutenant governor in chickasaw county.

Futral believes those connections will come in handy as a supervisor.

"i think they will support me and i'm hoping they will support our county because we really need the help up here."

Futral also promised during her campaign to work for free.

She plans on donating her salary to various community organizations.

"some of my projects are the community theater, on the east side of the square, and then also the girl's softball field house they are building, also i will be donating to scholarships for disadvantaged students ."

Futral will take office in january but says she has been preparing to represent the people of district five for years.

In houston, allie martin, wcbi news futral plans on meeting with other supervisors between now and january to talk about the needs facing chickasaw county stinger the annual christmas tree lighting in downtown columbus looks a little different this year.

But there's still some fun to be had and we are ready for the big reveal... our cash matlock is live to show us all the lights... cash.

Follow @wcbiweather on facebook, twitter, instagram, and the wcbi news app

Corral set the ole miss passing yards record for an egg bowl with 385 along with two touchdowns... he's top 10 in the country in passing yards... touchdowns and completions percentage... head coach lane kiffin said the 81- yard bomb to braylon sanders is one of the best throws of corral's career kiffin says: gotta be up there i thought about it right at the time.

It felt like it was a john elway throw about 70 yards.

Couldn't have put it any better and to throw it as early as he did, it was a first round throw after a few clean weeks... kiffin said his team was hit with a few covid-19 positive test results on sunday... he says it's a manageable amount and it doesn't threaten the upcoming practice or game schedule... mississippi state women's basketball... starting off the season on a high note by rolling past jackson state 88-58... it was also the first win of the nikki mccray penson era... four bulldogs were in double figures headlined by rickea jackson's 19 points and seven rebounds and mccray penson said the seasons start provided a sense of relief..

00-05 :25-:30 mccray penson: we've had a lot that we've been dealing with.

Our kids have been adjusting on the fly but they found a way to go out there and play with energy.

They went out there without fans and they're used to fans and we've had great fans and they havent been able to be there.

They give energy.

Jackson says: we just had to get the rust off.

It was our first game coming off last week not being able to play in the tournament so we've been practicing trying to get going and i think we did that.

State's december 12th matchup with southern miss has been canceled after the golden eagles suspended activities due to covid-19 protocols.

Another great week of high school football playoffs in the books..

Let's check out the top 5 plays from the week number five let's head to west number five let's head to west alabama... pickens county at berry... adonta warner gets the give... makes a few cutbacks and scores from 41 yards out to get the tornadoes the lead... they won and will take on linden in the championship game number four let's head out to noxubee county... bobby shanklin for the tigers near the goal line... gets the handoff and check out the hurdle... noxubee county won bit and will play magee in the state title game number three our game of the week.... east union and calhoun city... the wildcats were up 8-0 and on the ensuing kickoff hayden roberts takes matters into his own hands on the return... finds his spot and turns on the jets from 80 yards out... calhoun city got the last laugh... advancing to take on taylorsville in the state title game number two let's head back out to noxubee county... chrishard rupert chucks one deep... to bobby shanklin... he head three touchdowns in the first half and makes the top 5 twice... he certainly has player of the week potential number one zae davis for biggersville takes it 80 yards to the house... huge play for the lions... they blank nanih waiya 26 nothing to move on to take on lumberton in the state title game when we return...chief meteorologist keith gibson will have a last look at your forecast.

You are watching wcbi