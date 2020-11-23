After tough year, shoppers ready for Christmas

Christmas can't come soon enough for shoppers who have flocked to the stores to buy decorations and purchase trees.



Related videos from verified sources A Wrestling Christmas Miracle Movie



A Wrestling Christmas Miracle movie trailer (2020) HD - Plot synopsis: An 11-year old phenom wrestler with an undefeated record, Kace Gabriel gives up the sport to write/direct a movie. He believes.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 03:51 Published 1 day ago Holiday shopping is in full swing and porch pirates are on the prowl: How to avoid falling victim



Holiday shopping is in full swing and this year, shoppers ditched long lines to shop online. With more purchases delivered to porches, Denver police and Commerce City are reminding people to stay.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:10 Published 3 days ago Twinkling home winter wonderland helps make spirits bright in Albuquerque, New Mexico



Jared Trujillo turned his Albuquerque, New Mexico home into a twinkling winter wonderland to help make spirits bright at the end of this tough year. Credit: USA Today News (International) Duration: 00:38 Published 1 week ago