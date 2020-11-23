After tough year, shoppers ready for Christmas
Christmas can't come soon enough for shoppers who have flocked to the stores to buy decorations and purchase trees.
A Wrestling Christmas Miracle MovieA Wrestling Christmas Miracle movie trailer (2020) HD - Plot synopsis: An 11-year old phenom wrestler with an undefeated record, Kace Gabriel gives up the sport to write/direct a movie. He believes..
Holiday shopping is in full swing and porch pirates are on the prowl: How to avoid falling victimHoliday shopping is in full swing and this year, shoppers ditched long lines to shop online. With more purchases delivered to porches, Denver police and Commerce City are reminding people to stay..
Twinkling home winter wonderland helps make spirits bright in Albuquerque, New MexicoJared Trujillo turned his Albuquerque, New Mexico home into a twinkling winter wonderland to help make spirits bright at the end of this tough year.