Family Of Rikers Island Inmate Files Lawsuits Against City Over Suicide Attempt CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:44s - Published 1 week ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:44s - Published Family Of Rikers Island Inmate Files Lawsuits Against City Over Suicide Attempt The family of 19-year-old Nicolas Feliciano says guards left him hanging for seven minutes before coming to his aid. 0

