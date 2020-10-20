Free wifi internet now available in local neighborhood

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 7 minutes ago

Tombigbee Fiber's spokesperson said the company is using funding from President Trump's CARES Act to help communities in need.

W-t-v-a's bronson woodruff is joining us now live to tell us about the major impact to those living there.

I'm outside unity baptist church where tombigbee fiber just installed a new wifi hotspot for the area.

The company's spokesperson says this is just one of more projects to come.

"we just installed a hotspot wifi device in the unity area of lee county."

Tombigbee fiber spokesperson matt fennell said county road thirteen-o-three in lee county now has its own free internet hotspot for people nearby.

It's between unity baptist church and the unity community center.

Fennell explained the area needed the help, and with cares act funding, tombigbee fiber is providing help.

"it's unserved or underserved, and we're just trying to provided access, internet access for the community."

Standup: one worker out here putting up these black boxes didn't go on camera, but he said any house that happens to be near them will get great internet service."

Fennell explained they're offering the free fiber internet to the homes in the area because he said areas like this one need it the most.

He said they have no other option for high-speed internet.

"we rolled this out just to help the community, and we think it'll have a real good impact there."

Tombigbee fiber will open its next wifi feeder west of guntown in communities including blair, newman, and brice's crossroads.

Live in guntown, bronson woodruff, w-t-v-a nine news.