Brandon Blackstock asking Kelly Clarkson for $436k
Brandon Blackstock is asking for $436,000 a month from Kelly Clarkson in spousal support.
Kelly Clarkson Has Been Awarded Primary Custody of Her ChildrenShe and ex Brandon Blackstock are in the midst of their divorce.
Kelly Clarkson Awarded Primary Physical Custody of Kids amid Brandon Blackstock DivorceThe court documents — which ruled in favor of Clarkson — stated that she and Brandon Blackstock "have a difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them"
Kelly Clarkson hints at possible reason behind Brandon Blackstock divorcePop star Kelly Clarkson has hinted at a possible reason for her separation from Brandon Blackstock.