Brandon Blackstock asking Kelly Clarkson for $436k

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Brandon Blackstock asking Kelly Clarkson for $436k

Brandon Blackstock asking Kelly Clarkson for $436k

Brandon Blackstock is asking for $436,000 a month from Kelly Clarkson in spousal support.


Kelly Clarkson & Brandon Blackstock’s ‘Tense’ Legal Battle Ruining Christmas

It’s beginning to look a lot like an all-out war! Kelly Clarkson and her estranged husband, Brandon...
OK! Magazine - Published

Kelly Clarkson Awarded Temporary Primary Physical Custody of Kids Amid Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Nearly six months after Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock, legal decisions are...
E! Online - Published


Kelly Clarkson Has Been Awarded Primary Custody of Her Children [Video]

Kelly Clarkson Has Been Awarded Primary Custody of Her Children

She and ex Brandon Blackstock are in the midst of their divorce.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:45Published
Kelly Clarkson Awarded Primary Physical Custody of Kids amid Brandon Blackstock Divorce [Video]

Kelly Clarkson Awarded Primary Physical Custody of Kids amid Brandon Blackstock Divorce

The court documents — which ruled in favor of Clarkson — stated that she and Brandon Blackstock "have a difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them"

Credit: People     Duration: 01:39Published
Kelly Clarkson hints at possible reason behind Brandon Blackstock divorce [Video]

Kelly Clarkson hints at possible reason behind Brandon Blackstock divorce

Pop star Kelly Clarkson has hinted at a possible reason for her separation from Brandon Blackstock.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:41Published