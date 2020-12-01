ABC 10News at 5pm Top Stories



Related videos from verified sources Health officials urge COVID testing after holiday weekend



Public health officials are putting out a plea for travelers to get tested after the Thanksgiving weekend after a large number of people decided to make trips for the holiday. The number of COVID-19.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:14 Published 37 minutes ago More information released about Henderson crime spree



More information released about the Henderson crime spree involving a shooting at 7-Eleven. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:43 Published 43 minutes ago Cause of death released for former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh



Former Zappos CEO and visionary Tony Hsieh died of complications from smoke inhalation, according to Connecticut’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:24 Published 49 minutes ago