ABC 10News at 5pm Top Stories

Health officials urge COVID testing after holiday weekendPublic health officials are putting out a plea for travelers to get tested after the Thanksgiving weekend after a large number of people decided to make trips for the holiday. The number of COVID-19..
More information released about Henderson crime spreeMore information released about the Henderson crime spree involving a shooting at 7-Eleven.
Cause of death released for former Zappos CEO Tony HsiehFormer Zappos CEO and visionary Tony Hsieh died of complications from smoke inhalation, according to Connecticut’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.