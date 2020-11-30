Video Credit: KHSL - Published 2 minutes ago

Many people are back at work today, while others are home for a couple of weeks after holiday travel and gatherings.

Health officials urge people to quarantine for 14 days if you traveled outside of the county

People are now heading home from their thanksgiving holiday.

It's still not a good idea to travel outside of the county, espeically with cases soaring.

But if you did leave the area, shasta county public health recommends, that you quarantine yourself for 2 weeks.

Nats of cars* thanksgiving is over.

More nats of cars* that means people are heading back home.

But even though the holiday is over... austin espy we should definitely be worried about it and limit the spread as much as possible// i definitely think they should quarantine until they get a test done, until it comes back and they obviously have a negative test the threat of coronavirus is still out there.

Kerri schuette shasta health & human services agency public information officer if you were around people who were not from your household, we would encourage to be very careful for the next few weeks and limit your exposure to others.

Ana torrea if your holiday plans took you outside of your home, shasta county public health recommends that you quarantine for 14 days and limit your everyday activities.

That also counts if you had people over for thanksgiving dinner.

Some believe that by quarantining yourself, it can prevent further of the virus.

You don't want to spread the disease if you've been exposed to it of course.

Kerri schuette shasta health & human services agency public information officer many times people take a few days to develop symptoms of covid and so it can be hard to know if the people you were around were infected.

People need to be careful and wear masks outside for sure, and be careful who you're exposed to public health says, it's always a good idea to get tested.

But even though you test negative, that does not mean your quarantine ends early.

It's still a 14-days period.

Reporting in redding, ana torrea, action news now coverage