FNS WEEK 13 9 PM

- not taking anything for granted- here on the news 25 - friday night showcase...- alongside grace boyles... i'm - jeff- haeger... and grace... we almos- didn't have a show this - week.

- we needed at least two coast- teams to advance to south - state...- and while pascagoula gave us- quite a scare with that - overtime thriller... poplarvill- never left any- doubt about its place in the- semi-finals.- yeah, grace... hornets coming - off their largest playoff - win of the jay beech era... en- route to their fifth straight - south state championship game - appearance.

- to the hornets nest we go...- poplarville hosting - mendenhall... fresh off that- 56-point thumping of north- pike... - what would the defending south- state champs do for an encore?- well... play like the defending- south state champs... first - play of the entire game...- gregory swann... the winner of- this year's hornet ironman- competition... burn one... no - one else even in the shot...- other players say he's the- fastest guy - on the team... i believe it,- grace... touchdown- hornets... picking up right - where they left off, last - week... with- a 8-nothing lead... 16 seconds- into the game.- ensuing possession... tigers- going to the air... and it's- picked off, by hagen hall... d-- jenkins never even saw him... - - - and there's plenty of room to - work, down that visitors- sideline... nice return by- hall... and poplarville is righ- back in - business.

- now we all know about the wing-- t... very run heavy... but- here's a pass that catches- everyone by surprise... nate- anderson... to khalid moore...- but it's right through his- hands... as both players run- right into your living room...- mud - bowl in full effect.- two plays later... hornets goin- back to their senior... gregory- swann... singing his swan - song... but it's not for his- team... - touchdown poplarville... one of- the team captains...- getting his second touchdown...- in the first three- minutes of the game... 16-zero- now.- and looking to go up even - more... on the goal line... but- matt will fumbles the snap into- the end zone... and it's- recovered by the tigers... that- could've been the early kill- shot... but instead... new life- for mendenhall.

- but the tigers had to fight for- every inch... jenkins testing - that poplarville secondary- again... bad idea... torry- polk... one - of the other team captains... - drops the boom... for a big tim- third down stop.- however... mendenhall convertin- on fourth down... - and then perhaps getting a- little help from the- officials... looks like a clear- fumble by jenkins...- hornets recover... but they cal- it an incomplete- pass... hornets can't believe - it... drive continues.- and by the end of the drive...- the tigers had gone 80 yards...- capped- off by jenkins... keeping it- himself, around the left side..- that's good for six... peace be- with you... so the hornets lose- the - shutout... but that's all the - opposition would get.

- poplarville would pad its - cushion, before the half... - thanks- in large part to d-j- richard-bey... the team's - leading rusher... - dominated that drive... and - - - seals the deal... punching it i- from a yard out... as the - hornets head into the half... - 23-6.

- and in end... it's the- hornets... doing what they do..- heading - back to state for the fourth- time in five years... - incredible factory of - greatness... as the hornets - punch their ticket... 35-6 fina- score.- - so for the fourth time in - five years... it's poplarville- representing the south... in- the 4-a state title game... wha- about pascagoula?gra- ce- grace - the panthers haven't been in- this spot since 2012... however- they're certainly one of the- more battle-tested teams in the- state... having missed two game- due to covid-19...- winning the region 4 class 5-a- championship by virtue of a - four-way tie-breaker... and - pulling off the comeback win of- the year... with last week's- walk-off field goal.- vo- 7.- pascagoula playing host to a- west jones team making its thir- straight appearance in south- state... and the panthers - getting hot at the right time.- 1.

First drive of the game... - quarterback keilon parnell- keeps it and takes off shows of- his wheels with a 13 yard - pick up.

First down panthers.

- 2.

Later that same drive... - parnell connects with - receiver terrance goodwin who - tacks on a few- yards after the catch.- pascagoula moves the sticks - once again.

- 3.

Still same drive... ball - security playing a crucial role- in- the game..

Ball is fumbled on - the handoff..

However parnell - is able to recover it.... - panthers end up falling short o- the goal line though which- brings up fourth and four.- 4.

Pascagoula settles for a - field goal... kicker caden- chisholm gets the panthers on - the board, 3 - nothing.

And tha- ends up being the score through- the first quarter.- 5.

Second quarter... mustangs - revving up their- offense... quarterback alan - follis with this 15-yard- rocket.,..

In the rain by the - way... to receiver zyquan - williams... - bringing west jones all the way- down to the 3 yard line.- - - - 6.

Next play... running back- kentrel pruitt in at the- wildcat...- - - at first he's just short... and- then he makes the extra leap- over- over the heap of players for th- 3-yard touchdown.

- west jones misses the extra - point, however still takes the- lead, 6 - 3 halfway through the- second.

- 7.

Panthers ensuing posession..- snap goes over- punter josh forsman's head and- it rolls into the endzone...- west jones wasn't able to - recover it, however since it- rolled out the back of the- endzone it was called a safety.- - wxxv see the video.

