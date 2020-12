Man sets fire to front door of federal building in Las Vegas

THEY SAY..SET A FIRE TO THE "FOLEY"FEDERAL BUILDING IN DOWNTOWNTHE BUILDING ON FIRE...AND THEN LEFT THE SCENE IN AWHITE CAR.THE A-T-F IS OFFERING A "5-THOUSAND" DOLLAR REWARD FOR ANYINFORMATION LEADING TO ANARREST AND CONVICTION.CHANGES ARE UNDERWAY....AT THE RESTAURANTS....INSIDE "THE SOUTH POINT

Man sets fire to the front door of the federal building in Las Vegas, ATF looking for the man.