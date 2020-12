Guest wins jackpot at Red Rock Casino Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:39s - Published on December 1, 2020 One lucky Las Vegas local ended their November with a big, big win. One lucky Las Vegas local ended their November with a big, big win. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BIG....AT "RED ROCK CASINO"! THEYWERE PLAYING.....A "DOUBLE DOUBLE BONUSPROGRESSIVE REVERSIBLE ROYALS"MACHINE...AND...HIT A ROYAL FLUSH! THE GUESTBET....JUST -10- DOLLARS...WALKED AWAY WITH....MORE THAN....-2- HUNDRED -78- THOUSANDDOLLARS.LET'S GO TO....13 FIRST ALERTMETEOROLOGIST...DANI BECKSTROM.WE CLOSE OUT NOVEMBER AND BEGINDECEMBER A FEW DEGREES ABOVEAVERAGE IN THE LOW 60S BEFOREBREEZY WIND AND SLIGHTLY COOLER





