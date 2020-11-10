Small Axe trailer - Alex Wheatle

Small Axe trailer - Alex Wheatle Trailer - Prime Video - “If you are the big tree, we are the small axe.” -Jamaican proverb.

'Alex Wheatle' is the fourth in a collection of five films by Steve McQueen inspired by real-life events about ordinary people showing courage, belief, and resilience to overcome injustice and achieve something transformative in their West Indian community.

'Alex Wheatle' comes to Prime Video on 12/11.