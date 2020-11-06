Nonprofits hope Giving Tuesday brings donations

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 2 minutes ago

If you haven’t already spent all your money this past weekend during all the major sales in stores and online, perhaps you may want to consider supporting a local nonprofit organization in light of a different kind of shopping holiday.

- if you haven't already spent al- your money this past- weekend during all the major- sales in stores and online, - perhaps you may want to conside- supporting a- local non-profit organization i- light of a different kind of- shopping holiday.

- news 25's grace has more in - studio about giving tuesday - and its role here on the coast.- - grace boyles, @gracebboyles:- "following two of the biggest days of the year for consumers,- black friday and- cyber monday, comes a whole day- dedicated to giving back.

Givin- tuesday was created - in 2012 based on the simple - objective to encourage people t- do good.

One way- gulf coast residents can- participate in giving tuesday i- by donating their voice,- goods, time, or money to local- nonprofit organizations like th- humane society of - - - - south mississippi and the gulf- coast center for nonviolence."

- rene davis, gccfn communication- manager: "whenever you give within your local community you- get to see really the - effects and you know that you'r- helping people right there in - your own- neighborhood."

This year, the day created to - celebrate genorosity- comes amidst a global pandemic- and a time of struggle for- many, including the local - organizations that are always - there to lend assistance to - commnunity members -- - humans and animals-- in need.

- katie king, hssm development- director: "it's been a really tough year for- everyone around the world.

I- know that we have had to cancel- several of our largest- fundraising events or postpone- them.

So any extra opportunity- in order to raise funds - for these shelter pets is - greatly needed."

Rene davis, gccfn communication- manager: "there are so many people that - - - have faced challenges this year- people are asking for help or - need help that have - never needed it before.

So we - have a bigger need this year- probably than we have - in a very long time."

G-c-c-f-n plans to use donation- to continue serving families- impacted- by domnestic violence, includin- their 'adopt-a-family'- program for christmas.

H-s- s-m- hopes to use donations to - enhance their pet retention - program where they help - provide resources to those- struggling with - caring for their pets.- katie king, hssm development- director: "this year especially we've seen people - struggling financially and we'v- seen a lot of abandoned pets- left in boxes at our front- doors or tied to trees or tosse- over fences."

Rene davis, gccfn communication- manager: "by giving local and giving to - those in need, shopping local,- we're able to nmake sure that - your dollars that - you donate go to help the peopl- living right there in our share- - - - commnunity."

- grace boyles, @gracebboyles: "t donate to either of these - organizations and - #givewhereyoulive,- you can go to @myhssm or @gccfn- on facebook and donate.

- all monetary donations made on- tuesday december 1st will be- matched by- facebook.

- reporting in-studio, grace- boyles, news 25."

- -