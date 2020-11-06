Nonprofits hope Giving Tuesday brings donations
If you haven’t already spent all your money this past weekend during all the major sales in stores and online, perhaps you may want to consider supporting a local nonprofit organization in light of a different kind of shopping holiday.
- if you haven't already spent al- your money this past- weekend during all the major- sales in stores and online, - perhaps you may want to conside- supporting a- local non-profit organization i- light of a different kind of- shopping holiday.
- news 25's grace has more in - studio about giving tuesday - and its role here on the coast.- - grace boyles, @gracebboyles:- "following two of the biggest days of the year for consumers,- black friday and- cyber monday, comes a whole day- dedicated to giving back.
Givin- tuesday was created - in 2012 based on the simple - objective to encourage people t- do good.
One way- gulf coast residents can- participate in giving tuesday i- by donating their voice,- goods, time, or money to local- nonprofit organizations like th- humane society of - - - - south mississippi and the gulf- coast center for nonviolence."
- rene davis, gccfn communication- manager: "whenever you give within your local community you- get to see really the - effects and you know that you'r- helping people right there in - your own- neighborhood."
This year, the day created to - celebrate genorosity- comes amidst a global pandemic- and a time of struggle for- many, including the local - organizations that are always - there to lend assistance to - commnunity members -- - humans and animals-- in need.
- katie king, hssm development- director: "it's been a really tough year for- everyone around the world.
I- know that we have had to cancel- several of our largest- fundraising events or postpone- them.
So any extra opportunity- in order to raise funds - for these shelter pets is - greatly needed."
Rene davis, gccfn communication- manager: "there are so many people that - - - have faced challenges this year- people are asking for help or - need help that have - never needed it before.
So we - have a bigger need this year- probably than we have - in a very long time."
G-c-c-f-n plans to use donation- to continue serving families- impacted- by domnestic violence, includin- their 'adopt-a-family'- program for christmas.
H-s- s-m- hopes to use donations to - enhance their pet retention - program where they help - provide resources to those- struggling with - caring for their pets.- katie king, hssm development- director: "this year especially we've seen people - struggling financially and we'v- seen a lot of abandoned pets- left in boxes at our front- doors or tied to trees or tosse- over fences."
Rene davis, gccfn communication- manager: "by giving local and giving to - those in need, shopping local,- we're able to nmake sure that - your dollars that - you donate go to help the peopl- living right there in our share- - - - commnunity."
- grace boyles, @gracebboyles: "t donate to either of these - organizations and - #givewhereyoulive,- you can go to @myhssm or @gccfn- on facebook and donate.
- all monetary donations made on- tuesday december 1st will be- matched by- facebook.
- reporting in-studio, grace- boyles, news 25."
