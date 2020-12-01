Global  
 

His Dark Materials 2x04 - Season 2 Episode 4

His Dark Materials 2x04 - Season 2 Episode 4

His Dark Materials 2x04 - Season 2 Episode 4

I come here for one reason... and that's a girl named Lyra.

#NewWorldsAwait #HBO #HisDarkMaterials His Dark Materials 2x04 - Season 2 Episode 4 Promo trailer HD - HBO - His Dark Materials stars Dafne Keen, James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Adapting Philip Pullman’s award-winning trilogy of the same name, which is considered a modern masterpiece of imaginative fiction, the first season follows Lyra, a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world.

Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children, and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust.

As she journeys through the worlds, including our own, Lyra meets Will, a determined and courageous boy.

Together, they encounter extraordinary beings and dangerous secrets, with the fate of both the living — and the dead — in their hands.


