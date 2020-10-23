Global  
 

Saints Report: Saints improve winning streak to eight games

It took Sean Payton all of 14 years, but after Sunday’s 31-3 win over the Denver Broncos, he’s now defeated all 31 other teams in the NFL as head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

