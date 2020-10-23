Saints Report: Saints improve winning streak to eight games

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 10 minutes ago

It took Sean Payton all of 14 years, but after Sunday’s 31-3 win over the Denver Broncos, he’s now defeated all 31 other teams in the NFL as head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

- emergency q-b kendall hinton- completed just one of nine- passes, for 13 yards and two- picks... marking the first time- since 1988... that a team had - more interceptions than - completions... in a single game- offensively... the black and- gold were pretty run heavy- themselves... pounding the rock- 44 times... for 229 yards and - four touchdowns.- latavius murray led the way wit- 19 carries, for 124 yards and - two scores... with the other tw- house calls going to taysom - hill... still starting in place- of the injured drew brees.- the end result is now an eight-- game winning streak... for the- third time... in the last four- years.- - "i thought taysom played well, but he- played an entirely different- type of game.

And look, that ha- a lot to do with me - - - - relative to how we wanted to- play this game."

"i think going into the game, there was so- much uncertainty.

Didn't know - how this was going to play out- offensively.

I'm not- surprised the way that the game- went after having different - conversations with- - coach.

It's about what i- expected."

The saints play the second leg- of their three-game road trip,- at noon sunday... against the - - -