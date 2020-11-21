Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Delhi chalo': Centre invites farmers for talks today as protests intensify

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:15s - Published
'Delhi chalo': Centre invites farmers for talks today as protests intensify

'Delhi chalo': Centre invites farmers for talks today as protests intensify

Farmers protesting laws enacted recently to liberalise farm sector intensified agitation.

Union govt invited farmers' representatives for the next round of discussions on Tuesday.

The next round of talks was originally scheduled for December 3.

Decision to prepone talks came after Home Minister Amit Shah and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's meeting.

Shah and Tomar met twice in a span of 24 hours on Monday to discuss the course of action.

The discussions will be held at the capital's Vigyan Bhawan at 3 pm.

Agriculture ministry has reportedly prepared fresh presentations, videos on farm reforms. Govt is expected to have a few economists from the Niti Aayog to join the discussions.

Thousands of farmers have been marching from various states toward the national capital.

Monday was the fifth day of protest against farm laws approved by Parliament in September.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Won't talk with Centre till all 500 farmers groups are called: Punjab Kisan Sangharsh Committee [Video]

Won't talk with Centre till all 500 farmers groups are called: Punjab Kisan Sangharsh Committee

On December 01, farmers continued their protest against central govt's agriculture laws at Delhi-Haryana border. They stayed put at Singhu border and continued their 'dharna' after refusing to entertain Centre's offer of conditional talks. Joint Secretary of Punjab Kisan Sangharsh Committee, Sukhvinder S Sabhran said, "There are more than 500 groups of farmers in the country, but the Government has invited only 32 groups for talks. The rest haven't been called by the government. We won't be going for talks till all groups are called." Farmers are agitating ever since passing of new farm laws by central government.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:46Published

Amit Shah Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs (India)

PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh wish BSF personnel on the 56th Raising Day

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed pride on the occasion of the 56th 'Raising Day' of the Border Security Force (BSF) and said the force has..
IndiaTimes
Farmers threaten to block Delhi entry points; reject talks offer l All updates [Video]

Farmers threaten to block Delhi entry points; reject talks offer l All updates

The protest from farmers against the Modi government’s recently passed farm bills has now entered its fifth day. The farmers who rejected the Centre’s talks offer have now threatened to block entry points into Delhi. Many farmers also spent another night in the cold at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points. Policemen were seen putting up concretes in the border areas amid tightened security. Around 32 farmer organisations, mostly from Punjab, and a few farmers from Gujarat and Maharashtra as well managed to reach Delhi on Friday and assembled at the border areas to continue their protest. Home Minister Amit Shah had held a meeting with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at BJP chief JP Nadda's residence on late Sunday night to discuss the ongoing farmers' protests. Farmers have been protesting at various places in Delhi and Haryana and have rejected the central government's offer to hold talks on December 3 saying that imposing conditions for starting a dialogue is an insult to them. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:01Published

Narendra Singh Tomar Narendra Singh Tomar Indian politician

After high-level hurdle, government reaches out, invites farmers for talks today

 In a fresh effort to break the deadlock with farmers’ organisations agitating against the new farm laws, the Centre has invited them for talks on Tuesday. The..
IndiaTimes
Government ready for talks with farmers: Agriculture Minister Tomar [Video]

Government ready for talks with farmers: Agriculture Minister Tomar

on the ongoing farmers' protest against centre's farm laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on November 30 said that government is ready for talks with farmers. "When Farm laws were brought, they caused some misconception among farmers. We held two rounds of talks with farmer leaders -on October and November 13. At that time too we had urged them to not go for agitation and that the government is ready for talks," said Agriculture Minister Tomar.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published
Govt invites Kisan Unions for talks on Dec 1 at Vigyan Bhavan [Video]

Govt invites Kisan Unions for talks on Dec 1 at Vigyan Bhavan

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar invited leaders of Kisan Unions for talks on December 1 amid ongoing protests against Centre's farm laws. "It was decided that next round of talks will be held on December 3 but farmers are agitating, it's winter and there is COVID. So meeting should be held earlier. So farmer leaders - present in 1st round of talks - have been invited at Vigyan Bhavan on December 1 at 3 pm," said Agriculture Minister Tomar.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published

Vigyan Bhavan Vigyan Bhavan building in India


NITI Aayog NITI Aayog Indian government think tank

Kerala’s fight against Covid draws praise from Niti Aayog

 Kerala’s effort in fighting the pandemic has found special mention in a Niti Aayog report on Covid-19 mitigation and management. It has lauded the state,..
IndiaTimes
Watch: PM Modi holds review meeting to discuss India’s vaccine strategy [Video]

Watch: PM Modi holds review meeting to discuss India’s vaccine strategy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting regarding India's vaccination strategy. PM virtually met officials including foreign secretary, NITI Aayog member. Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba and principal secretary to PM also attended. Officials from PMO, health ministry were also present during the meeting. PM said he reviewed issues like prioritisation of population groups. Centre is in talks with drugmakers to procure vaccines for public use. Government officials said they have contacted Pfizer and Moderna too. At several events, PM Modi had highlighted India's steps in vaccine production.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Dilli Chalo protest: Farmers continue to camp at Delhi border; Amit Shah offers early talk if they move to Burari ground

Thousands of farmers dug in their heels at Delhi's border points, their numbers swelling through the...
Zee News - Published

Dilli Chalo | Farmers’ protest enters fifth day

The ongoing protests by thousands of farmers against the Centre’s new farm laws entered the fifth...
Hindu - Published


Related videos from verified sources

India farmers block major roads in New Delhi protest [Video]

India farmers block major roads in New Delhi protest

Farmers vent their frustration towards the government's new agricultural legislation.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:05Published
Moderna to file for emergency authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine in US and Europe|Oneindia News [Video]

Moderna to file for emergency authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine in US and Europe|Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lit the customary first diya at the Raj Ghat in Varanasi and launched the Dev Deepawali Mahotsav. The prime minister was accompanied by state Chief Minister Yogi..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:29Published
RLP leader threatens to quit NDA if 'black farm laws' are not revoked [Video]

RLP leader threatens to quit NDA if 'black farm laws' are not revoked

Speaking to media in Rajasthan's Nagaur on November 30, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) leader Hanuman Beniwal spoke on farmers protest. He said, "I have opposed the Centre's farm laws and today I..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:28Published