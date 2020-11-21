'Delhi chalo': Centre invites farmers for talks today as protests intensify

Farmers protesting laws enacted recently to liberalise farm sector intensified agitation.

Union govt invited farmers' representatives for the next round of discussions on Tuesday.

The next round of talks was originally scheduled for December 3.

Decision to prepone talks came after Home Minister Amit Shah and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's meeting.

Shah and Tomar met twice in a span of 24 hours on Monday to discuss the course of action.

The discussions will be held at the capital's Vigyan Bhawan at 3 pm.

Agriculture ministry has reportedly prepared fresh presentations, videos on farm reforms. Govt is expected to have a few economists from the Niti Aayog to join the discussions.

Thousands of farmers have been marching from various states toward the national capital.

Monday was the fifth day of protest against farm laws approved by Parliament in September.