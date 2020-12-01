England Sees 30% Drop In Fresh COVID-19 Infections

Recent lockdown restrictions have been imposed in England to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

So far, they appear to be working, with a 30% drop in new infections over the past month.

The implementation of new protocols is based on local infection rates from November.

This includes business closures and limits on public gatherings, says UPI.

The country has seen its new coronavirus reproduction, or R, number fall to 0.88.

The R number measures how many people infected with the virus spread it to others.