Cyber Monday Is Winding Down; Time For Giving Tuesday

Spirit Is Offering $20.21 Flights — But You Have to Act Fast Book on Cyber Monday or Travel Tuesday to save big with Spirit.

Kern County political analysts discuss general election



Tuesday is the day we've been telling you about for quite some time. The general election is finally here and hundreds of voters rushed into the Kern County Elections office Monday to get their votes.. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 06:46 Published on November 3, 2020