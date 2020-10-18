Washington State Launches COVID-19 Tracing App

A new app launched by the Washington State Department of Health.

It was developed in conjunction with the University of Washington.

The app seeks to notify users if they have been exposed to COVID-19.

It is a voluntary, data-secure app and is seen as a complementary tool for testing and contact tracing.

The app launched Monday as COVID-19 cases remained high in Washington state.

State hospitals are nearly running out of capacity, according to reports at Business Insider.