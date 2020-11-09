Global  
 

Newborn Baby Born With COVID-19 Antibodies

A woman in Singapore who had COVID-19 in March just gave birth to a baby.

Surprisingly, the baby seems to have been born with antibodies, says Business Insider.

These antibodies appear to be protective against the virus.

Past research has suggested antibodies against COVID-19 cross the placenta in utero.

Little is known about how long the immunity may last and how the timing of infection during pregnancy plays a role.

Breast milk also has detectable antibodies and there's no evidence it transmits the virus.


