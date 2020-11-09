Newborn Baby Born With COVID-19 Antibodies
A woman in Singapore who had COVID-19 in March just gave birth to a baby.
Surprisingly, the baby seems to have been born with antibodies, says Business Insider.
These antibodies appear to be protective against the virus.
Past research has suggested antibodies against COVID-19 cross the placenta in utero.
Little is known about how long the immunity may last and how the timing of infection during pregnancy plays a role.
Breast milk also has detectable antibodies and there's no evidence it transmits the virus.