Meals on Wheels sees increase in clients in 2020

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Meals on Wheels Middle Georgia saw a 60 percent increase in the number of clients they serve this year.

Meals on wheels is essential to the elderly community that shelters in place.

They've seen an increase in the amount of clients they serve, but they've also seen an increase in generosity this year.

41 nbc's ariel schiller tells us how the charity keeps moving, even with covid nineteen restrictions.

for some of the elderly, a meals on wheels driver might be the only person they see each day.

But with the pandemic, they've had to change some things.

"we are not allowed to go inside the house so what we do is when we get to a clients house we call them to let them know we are there and then we hand them their meals."

According to javonna latimore, acting director of meals on wheels middle georgia, they used to deliver to clients homes five days a week.

"our drivers are used to having a one on one conversation, seeing if they need anything, seeing what else mow can do for them but right now they don't do that."

Driver cedric newton says he's praying for the pandemic to end soon, so things can go back to normal.

"i hate that i don't get a chance to talk with the elderly but just from talking with them on the telephone it still feel good but i feel that it's more interacting when you get to talk to them and see them in person."

(reporter on cam) meals on wheels saw an increase in the amount of clients they see because of the pandemic but they've also seen an increase in donations compared to 2019.

"between march and i think the end of october we had an increase in 187 clients."

C1 3 b13 latimore says every donation helps the clients they serve, by funding the cost of meals and transportation.

