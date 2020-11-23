Houston County Health Department to provide free HIV testing

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 8 minutes ago

To recognize the national observance, health officials from the North Central Health District are offering free HIV testing in Houston county.

All along was to demonstrate the most effective, the safest and the most thoroughly vetted vaccine."

The f-d-a will meet in tomorrow is the 32nd anniversary of world aids day.

In honor of that ...the north central health district... will offer free hiv testing.

The houston county health department will test from 8 a-m to 4:30 p-m in its parking lot ... on cohen walker drive in warner robins.

According to michael hokanson with north central health district... georgia is one of the top states with a high number of h-i-v patients.

He says there is a need to increase awareness, fight stigma and improve education ... when fighting against h-i-v and aids.

"if you do not get tested you will not know your hiv positive until it's too late, most of the time.

The sooner you get tested, the sooner you learn your status if you are positive, the sooner you can get on treatment and that means the