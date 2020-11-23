Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Houston County Health Department to provide free HIV testing

Video Credit: WMGT - Published
Houston County Health Department to provide free HIV testing

Houston County Health Department to provide free HIV testing

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -- December 1 marks the 32nd anniversary of World AIDS Day.

To recognize the national observance, health officials from the North Central Health District are offering free HIV testing in Houston county.

All along was to demonstrate the most effective, the safest and the most thoroughly vetted vaccine."

The f-d-a will meet in tomorrow is the 32nd anniversary of world aids day.

In honor of that ...the north central health district... will offer free hiv testing.

The houston county health department will test from 8 a-m to 4:30 p-m in its parking lot ... on cohen walker drive in warner robins.

According to michael hokanson with north central health district... georgia is one of the top states with a high number of h-i-v patients.

He says there is a need to increase awareness, fight stigma and improve education ... when fighting against h-i-v and aids.

"if you do not get tested you will not know your hiv positive until it's too late, most of the time.

The sooner you get tested, the sooner you learn your status if you are positive, the sooner you can get on treatment and that means the




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ingham County Health Department - 11/24/20 [Video]

Ingham County Health Department - 11/24/20

Ingham County Health Officer, Linda Vail talks to Bob and Mary about a free event coming up called Hooked on Health.

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 41:56Published
Houston County Health Department providing free HIV testing [Video]

Houston County Health Department providing free HIV testing

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – 2020 marks the 32 anniversary of World AIDS Day, a global health observation that offers an opportunity for people to show support for those living with HIV/AIDS and..

Credit: WMGTPublished
targeted testing begins in utica [Video]

targeted testing begins in utica

Targeted COVID-19 testing began on Monday at Union Station in Utica. The 3-day testing campaign will provide around 700 tests to people. Tests are done by appointment only and are done in conjunction..

Credit: WKTVPublished