11pm Cyber Monday 11302020

Cyber Monday isn't just for the big box stores, locally owned shops are hoping to attract customers just the same.

Abc 36's moncia harkins talked to two very differnt lexington owned and operated businesses that say now more than ever is the time to support your neighborhood stores.

### nat pop: happy cyber monday!

Shopping online can mean many different things...a u-r-l...an instagram post...or even on facebook marketplace.

But one thing remains the same...shopping locally online can make an "nicole riordan: we're what makes the economy tick around here and grow and blossom and that's why it's so important, you know, lexington has a great community of local businesses."

Nicole riordan opened 'eleventh house' just a few months before the pandemic shut things down...she says at that point she didn't even have an online website...a stark contrast to her online presence now... "nat pop from instagram" she says it's things like an instagram live showing off different items that can help elevate her cyber monday online shopping experience.

"nicole riordan: i'm sure these goods are out there on other websites, but your local, you know businesses are trying their hardest to get it to you."

She says she's lucky her store offers something many are wearing for work from home...comfort athleisure wear... "riordan: we're, we're hanging in there."

It's not just clothing stores that offer deals for cyber monday.

At backroads bakery co- owner ruth ralph says they offered 10 percent off giftcards.

"ruth ralph: and it's i think it's just important to put that money back into the community, more so than into these big corporate box stores that aren't hurting quite so bad.

And it gives the.

It gives our community a chance to kind of support one another."

And at a bakery a little financial support might giver you a little emotional support.

"ruth: it's been kind of nice because i feel like it's something that people do need, in a way, you know, it's just that kind of comfort food that a little sweet treat to kind of brighten your day."

Maybe some can apply this old saying to the pandemic.... a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down... in lexington monica harkins, abc 36 news.

