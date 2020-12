Actress Laverne Cox Target Of Transphobic Attack At Griffith Park Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:43s - Published 5 minutes ago Actress Laverne Cox Target Of Transphobic Attack At Griffith Park Actress Laverne Cox took to social media over the weekend to say that she and a male friend were safe after a man attacked them at Griffith Park. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend