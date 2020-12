PS5 expansion SSD still unusable, new games in November, Among Us clones - Weekly Gaming Roundup: 13 Nov 2020



This week, we talk about:- how the PlayStation 5's expansion ssd slot is still unusable- the crazy amount of games releasing in November 2020- how Among Us is already having multiple clones Credit: YTV SG Duration: 04:47 Published 2 weeks ago

Rambo vs Terminator, New game from Kojima, More Xbox Game Pass games, 3080 & 3070 cancelled - Weekly Gaming Roundup: 23 Oct 2020



This week, we talk about:- Rambo being in Mortal Kombat 11- Kojima Productions hiring for a new game- the cancellation of a more powerful RTX 3080 and a souped up RTX 3070- Rainbow Six Siege added to.. Credit: YTV SG Duration: 03:21 Published on October 26, 2020