Shehla Rashid speaks up on abuse after father's allegations | Oneindia News

Former JNU student leader Shehla Rashid has dismissed the shocking allegations made by her father, who had said that his daughter was giving him death threats and that she was involved in subversive activities against the country.

Shehla chose to speak publicly about her family matters to put to rest the Twitter storm that arose after her father's remarks.

