Sumlin mum on Gunnell's injury

Grant Gunnell is on the sidelines following a shoulder injury

ON A WILDCAT FOOTBALL TEAMTHATS LOST TEN STRAIGHTGAMES.

VO AND STARTINGQUARTERBACK GRANT GUNNELLINJURED HIS SHOULDER ON THEFIRST PLAY IN THE LOSS ATUCLA.

HE DID NOT RETURN.SUMLIN SAYS GUNNELL WANTS TOPLAY THIS WEEK AGAINSTCOLORADO BUT REFUSED TO GIVESPECIFICS ON HIS INJURY.

WILLPLUMMER WOULD START IN FRONTOF AN EVEN EMPTIER ARIZONASTADIUM ON SATURDAY.

THISAFTER THE UNIVERSITY WILL NOLONGER EVEN ALLOW PARENTS OFSTUDENT ATHLETES AND STAFF TOATTEND.

THEY GET THAT.

THEYVE