COVID-19 update: India's tally reaches 94.62 lakh

India's COVID-19 tally reached 94,62,810 on December 01.

A significant dip in new COVID-19 cases was observed and spike of 31,118 new cases and 482 deaths reported in last 24 hrs.

Currently, there are 4,35,603 active cases of coronavirus in the country whereas, total cured cases are 88,89,585 with 41,985 new discharges.