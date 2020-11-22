Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 update: India's tally reaches 94.62 lakh

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:04s - Published
COVID-19 update: India's tally reaches 94.62 lakh

COVID-19 update: India's tally reaches 94.62 lakh

India's COVID-19 tally reached 94,62,810 on December 01.

A significant dip in new COVID-19 cases was observed and spike of 31,118 new cases and 482 deaths reported in last 24 hrs.

Currently, there are 4,35,603 active cases of coronavirus in the country whereas, total cured cases are 88,89,585 with 41,985 new discharges.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Around 38,000 new COVID-19 cases take India's tally close to 92 lakh

With 37,975 new Covid-19 infections, India's total case tally reached 91,77,840 on Tuesday. Not...
Mid-Day - Published

India's Covid-19 tally rises to 90.95 lakh with 45,209 new cases

India has reported 45,209 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the country to 90.95...
IndiaTimes - Published

Covid-19 caseload in India limbs to 93,09,787

India's Covid​-19 tally of cases climbed to 93.09 lakh with 43,082 new cases in a day, while...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Zee News



Related videos from verified sources

Elite runners brave Delhi half-marathon dubbed ‘suicidal’ [Video]

Elite runners brave Delhi half-marathon dubbed ‘suicidal’

The race was scaled back as the city experiences a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic and dangerous air quality.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:26Published
West Bengal man walks 5,500km to spread Covid-19 awareness in India [Video]

West Bengal man walks 5,500km to spread Covid-19 awareness in India

A West Bengal man has walked 5,500km (3,400 miles) across India to raise Covid-19 awareness.He has covered all four of India's metropolitan cities: Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:19Published
Covid-19 vaccine to be distributed initially in India says Serum Institute CEO [Video]

Covid-19 vaccine to be distributed initially in India says Serum Institute CEO

The CEO of India's Serum Institute says India will get supplies of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine that his organisation produces, first.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published