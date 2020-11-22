|
|
|
COVID-19 update: India's tally reaches 94.62 lakh
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:04s - Published
COVID-19 update: India's tally reaches 94.62 lakh
India's COVID-19 tally reached 94,62,810 on December 01.
A significant dip in new COVID-19 cases was observed and spike of 31,118 new cases and 482 deaths reported in last 24 hrs.
Currently, there are 4,35,603 active cases of coronavirus in the country whereas, total cured cases are 88,89,585 with 41,985 new discharges.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
With 37,975 new Covid-19 infections, India's total case tally reached 91,77,840 on Tuesday.
Not...
Mid-Day - Published
|
India has reported 45,209 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the country to 90.95...
IndiaTimes - Published
|
India's Covid-19 tally of cases climbed to 93.09 lakh with 43,082 new cases in a day, while...
IndiaTimes - Published
Also reported by •Zee News
|
Related videos from verified sources
|