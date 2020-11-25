Watch: Farmers show black flags to Haryana Minister Anil Vij

Security personnel continued to guard Tikri border (Delhi-Haryana border) as farmers' protest against the centre's farm laws entered Day 9. A meeting of farmer leaders with the central government will take place tomorrow. Delhi borders have been blocked by thousands of farmers from neighbouring states, mainly Punjab, to intensify their protest against three new farm laws, which the government believes will benefit the farmers. While the protesting farmers, fear that the new reforms will leave them at the mercy of big corporates.
Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder S Hooda slammed Haryana government for 'overlooking' farmers' plight. "Haryana government is in bad shape as they made the biggest mistake. Had they not stopped farmers or not used water cannons or not lobbed tear gas shells, they wouldn't have been in problem. Who can stop others from coming to national capital? What Haryana govt did is condemnable," said BS Hooda. He further added, "Farmers are being insulted. They are being called 'Khalistanis' and 'Congressis'. Farmers are farmers. They have come here with their valid demands, rising above religion, caste and region. They are here in this cold."
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on November 28 informed that schools will remain closed for 10 more days in the state. The state government had earlier decided to keep the schools shut till November 30, in view of COVID-19 situation.
Heavy security has been deployed as farmers gathered to proceed to the national capital to stage demonstration against amended farm laws. Police deployed water cannon to disperse farmers who have gathered on Chandigarh-Delhi Highway. Farmers' associations also held protest in Punjab's Ludhiana against central government's amended farm laws.
DJ system installed in tractors entertained protesting farmers at Singhu border. It motivated the protestors to continue their struggle. Farmers were seen dancing to the tunes of Punjabi music.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman commented on the protests by farmers against 3 recent agricultural reforms. Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the minister
