Watch: Farmers show black flags to Haryana Minister Anil Vij

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Watch: Farmers show black flags to Haryana Minister Anil Vij

Watch: Farmers show black flags to Haryana Minister Anil Vij

Farmers in Ambala raised slogans of 'Kisan Ekta Zindabad' and also showed black flags to Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij.

The incident happened outside Panjokhra Sahib Gurudwara on November 30.


Haryana health minister Anil Vij tests positive, days after getting trial dose of COVID-19 vaccine

 Earlier on November 20, Vij was administered a trial dose of coronavirus vaccine Covaxin.
DNA

Farmers up ante, call for Bharat bandh on December 8

 A decision on the bandh was taken in a meeting of unions from Punjab, Haryana, UP and other states on Friday with everyone expressing doubts over the outcome of..
IndiaTimes
Security personnel on alert at Tikri border as farmers' protest continues [Video]

Security personnel on alert at Tikri border as farmers' protest continues

Security personnel continued to guard Tikri border (Delhi-Haryana border) as farmers' protest against the centre's farm laws entered Day 9. A meeting of farmer leaders with the central government will take place tomorrow. Delhi borders have been blocked by thousands of farmers from neighbouring states, mainly Punjab, to intensify their protest against three new farm laws, which the government believes will benefit the farmers. While the protesting farmers, fear that the new reforms will leave them at the mercy of big corporates.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published
Former Haryana CM Hooda slams state govt for 'overlooking' farmers' plight [Video]

Former Haryana CM Hooda slams state govt for 'overlooking' farmers' plight

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder S Hooda slammed Haryana government for 'overlooking' farmers' plight. "Haryana government is in bad shape as they made the biggest mistake. Had they not stopped farmers or not used water cannons or not lobbed tear gas shells, they wouldn't have been in problem. Who can stop others from coming to national capital? What Haryana govt did is condemnable," said BS Hooda. He further added, "Farmers are being insulted. They are being called 'Khalistanis' and 'Congressis'. Farmers are farmers. They have come here with their valid demands, rising above religion, caste and region. They are here in this cold."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published

Schools in Haryana to remain close for 10 more days: Anil Vij [Video]

Schools in Haryana to remain close for 10 more days: Anil Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on November 28 informed that schools will remain closed for 10 more days in the state. The state government had earlier decided to keep the schools shut till November 30, in view of COVID-19 situation.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:37Published

Farmers from Ambala begin protest march to Delhi [Video]

Farmers from Ambala begin protest march to Delhi

Heavy security has been deployed as farmers gathered to proceed to the national capital to stage demonstration against amended farm laws. Police deployed water cannon to disperse farmers who have gathered on Chandigarh-Delhi Highway. Farmers' associations also held protest in Punjab's Ludhiana against central government's amended farm laws.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:37Published

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij tests positive for COVID-19

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij tweeted on Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has...
Mid-Day - Published


DJ tractors acts as morale boosters for protesting farmers [Video]

DJ tractors acts as morale boosters for protesting farmers

DJ system installed in tractors entertained protesting farmers at Singhu border. It motivated the protestors to continue their struggle. Farmers were seen dancing to the tunes of Punjabi music. Sound..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:52Published
Farmer protest: Will govt make MSP law? FM Nirmala answers #HTLS2020 [Video]

Farmer protest: Will govt make MSP law? FM Nirmala answers #HTLS2020

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman commented on the protests by farmers against 3 recent agricultural reforms. Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the minister..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:16Published
Nirmala Sitharaman on Covid, economy, GST row & farmers’ protests l #HTLS2020 [Video]

Nirmala Sitharaman on Covid, economy, GST row & farmers’ protests l #HTLS2020

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke about the current state of the Indian economy, private investment, GST row, farmers’ protest and more during the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 36:23Published