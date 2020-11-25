Watch: Farmers show black flags to Haryana Minister Anil Vij

Former Haryana CM Hooda slams state govt for 'overlooking' farmers' plight



Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder S Hooda slammed Haryana government for 'overlooking' farmers' plight. "Haryana government is in bad shape as they made the biggest mistake. Had they not stopped farmers or not used water cannons or not lobbed tear gas shells, they wouldn't have been in problem. Who can stop others from coming to national capital? What Haryana govt did is condemnable," said BS Hooda. He further added, "Farmers are being insulted. They are being called 'Khalistanis' and 'Congressis'. Farmers are farmers. They have come here with their valid demands, rising above religion, caste and region. They are here in this cold."

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:25 Published on January 1, 1970