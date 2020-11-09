Watch: AI based voice test to detect Covid infection; find out how it works

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will start pilot project of Artificial Intelligence-based voice detection test for COVID-19. Maharashtra authorities had approached Israel based health company to assess risk of COVID through voice by "bio markers". Nesco Center which has been converted into quarantine center was chosen for research. RT-PCR test could follow if this screening tool indicates high risk.
Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor took to Instagram to post a note, giving more details. Many of Kriti's industry friends, colleagues wished her a quick recovery. Kriti joins a long list of Bollywood celebrities who have tested positive for the virus. Varun Dhawan was among the latest actors to test positive for coronavirus. The actor had confirmed the news with an update on Instagram.
A Royal Caribbean 'cruise-to-nowhere' from Singapore were told to stay in their cabins on Wednesday (December 9) after a COVID-19 case was detected on board, forcing the Quantum of the Seas ship back to port. Libby Hogan reports.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Bombay High Court’s verdict on Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow demolition case was Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) legal matter. He said, “All I know is this actress called Mumbai Police mafia and Mumbai ‘PoK’. Indecent remarks about judges or Courts lead to contempt, is it not defamation when someone makes such remarks about Maharashtra/Mumbai?” Earlier, Bombay HC declared BMC's action of demolishing Kangana's bungalow as illegal. Bench was hearing Kangana's petition challenging the demolition carried out by BMC. Kangana had sought Rs 2 crore in damages from BMC and urged court to declare the action illegal. Watch the full video for more.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on December 01 informed that Union Territory has recorded 3726 active COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate of the national capital is gradually declining."The rate of RT-PCR test has also been decreased from Rs 2400 to Rs 800 while home sampling will cost Rs 1200," said Jain.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on December 01 said that the labs allotted by the Centre Government are taking more than 24 hours in providing reports. Replying on increasing RTPCR test to 60,000 till November 30th, he said Centre told Delhi govt to provide more labs and if labs given to Delhi govt with 24 result assurance then the RTPCR test can be increased.