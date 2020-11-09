Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: AI based voice test to detect Covid infection; find out how it works

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:09s - Published
Watch: AI based voice test to detect Covid infection; find out how it works

Watch: AI based voice test to detect Covid infection; find out how it works

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will start a pilot project of Artificial Intelligence based voice tests to detect Covid 19 infection.

Being done at the NESCO center, the suspects will be asked to record their voice samples in the app which will then undergo analysis.

The Maharashtra government had approached an Israel based health company for the technology.

The results of the analysis can indicate the presence of the virus in 30 seconds, and those testing positive will undergo a reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) swab test to confirm the infection.

Watch the full video for all the details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Artificial intelligence Artificial intelligence Intelligence demonstrated by machines

Japan to fund AI matchmaking to boost birth rate

 Japan plans to boost its tumbling birth rate by funding artificial intelligence matchmaking schemes to help residents find love. From next year it will subsidise..
WorldNews

The paper that led to Timnit Gebru’s ouster from Google reportedly questioned language models

 Photo by Kimberly White / Getty Images for TechCrunch

A paper co-authored by former Google AI ethicist Timnit Gebru raised some potentially thorny..
The Verge
BMC to use AI-based voice analysis test to detect risk of COVID-19 [Video]

BMC to use AI-based voice analysis test to detect risk of COVID-19

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will start pilot project of Artificial Intelligence-based voice detection test for COVID-19. Maharashtra authorities had approached Israel based health company to assess risk of COVID through voice by "bio markers". Nesco Center which has been converted into quarantine center was chosen for research. RT-PCR test could follow if this screening tool indicates high risk.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:00Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

'Feeling fine': Kriti Sanon tests positive for Covid-19, quarantines herself [Video]

'Feeling fine': Kriti Sanon tests positive for Covid-19, quarantines herself

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor took to Instagram to post a note, giving more details. Many of Kriti's industry friends, colleagues wished her a quick recovery. Kriti joins a long list of Bollywood celebrities who have tested positive for the virus. Varun Dhawan was among the latest actors to test positive for coronavirus. The actor had confirmed the news with an update on Instagram.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:19Published
Singapore cruise ship detects COVID-19 case [Video]

Singapore cruise ship detects COVID-19 case

A Royal Caribbean 'cruise-to-nowhere' from Singapore were told to stay in their cabins on Wednesday (December 9) after a COVID-19 case was detected on board, forcing the Quantum of the Seas ship back to port. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:41Published

Home Depot adds furniture, more home decor to its online inventory as shoppers redecorate amid COVID-19

 Home Depot has added more home decor categories on its website including furniture, linens and small kitchen appliances on its website with HD Home.
USATODAY.com

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

‘All I know is Kangana Ranaut called Mumbai ‘PoK’: Sanjay Raut on HC ruling [Video]

‘All I know is Kangana Ranaut called Mumbai ‘PoK’: Sanjay Raut on HC ruling

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Bombay High Court’s verdict on Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow demolition case was Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) legal matter. He said, “All I know is this actress called Mumbai Police mafia and Mumbai ‘PoK’. Indecent remarks about judges or Courts lead to contempt, is it not defamation when someone makes such remarks about Maharashtra/Mumbai?” Earlier, Bombay HC declared BMC's action of demolishing Kangana's bungalow as illegal. Bench was hearing Kangana's petition challenging the demolition carried out by BMC. Kangana had sought Rs 2 crore in damages from BMC and urged court to declare the action illegal. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:57Published

Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction Laboratory technique to multiply an RNA sample for study

Plea in SC seeks refund of 'exorbitant money' charged for RT-PCR test to detect Covid-19

 The fresh plea said that when hospitals and laboratories were charging Rs 4,500 for the test, the actual cost, including that of the testing kit, was between Rs..
IndiaTimes

West Bengal Government caps RT-PCR test at Rs 950, know which other states have reduced rates

 The RT-PCR tests are more-reliable but expensive tests for detecting COVID-19. The earlier rate was Rs 1,250 in private hospitals and labs across WB.
DNA
COVID-19 positivity rate is gradually declining in Delhi: Satyendar Jain [Video]

COVID-19 positivity rate is gradually declining in Delhi: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on December 01 informed that Union Territory has recorded 3726 active COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate of the national capital is gradually declining."The rate of RT-PCR test has also been decreased from Rs 2400 to Rs 800 while home sampling will cost Rs 1200," said Jain.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published
COVID-19: Centre allotted labs taking over 24 hours to give reports, says Satyendar Jain [Video]

COVID-19: Centre allotted labs taking over 24 hours to give reports, says Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on December 01 said that the labs allotted by the Centre Government are taking more than 24 hours in providing reports. Replying on increasing RTPCR test to 60,000 till November 30th, he said Centre told Delhi govt to provide more labs and if labs given to Delhi govt with 24 result assurance then the RTPCR test can be increased.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:56Published

Maharashtra Maharashtra State in Western India

COVID-19: India reports 32,080 new cases, 402 new deaths as tally reaches 97.3 lakh

 Maharashtra reported 74,460 active cases, the highest in the country followed by Kerala with 59,873 active cases.
DNA

Industrialist Dr Ajitsinh Patil honoured as 'COVID Yoddha' at the hands of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

 Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar recently honoured him as 'COVID Yoddha' for his valuable contribution in this war against novel coronavirus.
DNA

Delhi, 4 other states account for 54% of active Covid cases

 Five states — Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, West Bengal and Delhi — account for 54% of the total active Covid-19 cases in the country, health secretary..
IndiaTimes

Israel Israel Country in Western Asia

Navy orders Israeli anti-drone sights

 The Navy has ordered a limited number of Israeli 'Smash-2000 Plus' computerized fire control and electro-optic sight systems that can be mounted on guns and..
IndiaTimes

Israeli Space Official Says Aliens Exist, So Does 'Galactic Federation'

 The guy who used to run Israel's space security program is sounding the alarm -- claiming aliens are real, and they're secretly working with our governments and..
TMZ.com

‘Humanity is Not Ready Yet’: Ex-Israeli Space Security Head Claims Aliens Exist, Signed Deal With US

 Haim Eshed served as the head of Israeli’s space security program for nearly 30 years and has been given the...
WorldNews

An Autistic Man Is Killed, Exposing Israel’s Festering Police Brutality Problem

 The police killing of a disabled Palestinian fueled nationwide protests. But the authorities have failed to rein in the use of excessive force, which has a long..
NYTimes.com

Some 200 Israelis Being Kept at Dubai Airport Due to Visa Issues, Reports Say

 TEL AVIV (Sputnik) – Around 200 Israeli citizens who arrived in the UAE city of Dubai on Monday night on a flight by the UAE low-cost flydubai airline have..
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

Watch: India donates ICU ventilators to Nepal to battle Covid-19 [Video]

Watch: India donates ICU ventilators to Nepal to battle Covid-19

India donated 28 ICU ventilators to Nepal to support its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The ventilators were handed over by Indian Ambassador Vinay M Kwatra to Nepal's Minister for Health..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 00:50Published