Watch: AI based voice test to detect Covid infection; find out how it works

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will start a pilot project of Artificial Intelligence based voice tests to detect Covid 19 infection.

Being done at the NESCO center, the suspects will be asked to record their voice samples in the app which will then undergo analysis.

The Maharashtra government had approached an Israel based health company for the technology.

The results of the analysis can indicate the presence of the virus in 30 seconds, and those testing positive will undergo a reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) swab test to confirm the infection.

Watch the full video for all the details.